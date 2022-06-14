Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Update

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 268,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 102,109 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,249,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 648,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 700,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 175,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSAA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

