ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Shares Acquired by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 966.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

Shares of SCOA stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. ScION Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

