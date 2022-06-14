Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Update

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the May 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Scopus BioPharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,767. Scopus BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

