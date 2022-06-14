Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.85

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 361384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

