Serengeti Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Serengeti Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 787,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382,477 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up 14.4% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $63,803,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 9,706.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,036,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,435 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

