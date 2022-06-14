Serengeti Asset Management LP Invests $1.37 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. DraftKings makes up approximately 2.1% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in DraftKings by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

