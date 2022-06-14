SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given New €11.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from €9.80 ($10.21) to €11.20 ($11.67) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGBAF. Societe Generale upped their price objective on SES from €9.30 ($9.69) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SES from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.00 ($9.38) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SES from €7.30 ($7.60) to €8.40 ($8.75) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.53) to €10.00 ($10.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $502.68 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

