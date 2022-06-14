Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
