Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sesen Bio by 3,442.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 185,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sesen Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

