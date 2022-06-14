SG3 Management LLC Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $423.93 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.