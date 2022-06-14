Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Position Reduced by BlueMar Capital Management LLC

BlueMar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,284 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises about 0.8% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

FOUR traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. 40,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,107. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

