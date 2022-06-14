Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Drops By 50.0%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 12,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

