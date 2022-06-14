Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Increases By 46.5%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 562,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of BTCM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,884,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 385,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

