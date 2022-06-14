Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Rises By 51.1%

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the May 15th total of 820,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 130.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CND traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 88,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,685. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Concord Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

