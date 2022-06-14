Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Rises By 117.4%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DUNEW remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 24,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. Dune Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

