Short Interest in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW) Drops By 44.7%

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Enjoy Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,533. Enjoy Technology has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enjoy Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,850 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Enjoy Technology were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

