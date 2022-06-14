Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Increases By 69.0%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.52) to GBX 3,300 ($40.05) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,146 ($38.18) to GBX 2,665 ($32.35) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,918 ($35.42) in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($48.55) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.21) to GBX 3,300 ($40.05) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,196.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

