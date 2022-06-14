Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Drops By 51.7%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 167,226 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter worth $5,398,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter worth $3,068,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter worth $340,000.

SNSR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. 2,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,973. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

