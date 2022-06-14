Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Increases By 75.0%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GLUC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,777. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

