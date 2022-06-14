Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Increases By 75.0%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GLUC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,777. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.
Glucose Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
