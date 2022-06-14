Short Interest in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Drops By 47.6%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 323,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,497. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Golden Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

