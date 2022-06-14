Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Expands By 100.0%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Simec stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390. Grupo Simec has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

