Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Expands By 73.6%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,786,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS IGEN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 8,767,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,198. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

