Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Expands By 73.6%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,786,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS IGEN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 8,767,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,198. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGEN Networks (IGEN)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.