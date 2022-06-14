Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Drops By 52.5%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the May 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IPOOF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 86,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $275.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 97.54% and a return on equity of 63.26%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

