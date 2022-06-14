Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Drops By 52.9%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IMAQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,934. International Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,383,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,760,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

