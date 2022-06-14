Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Grows By 80.0%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:IPSEY traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.
Ipsen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ipsen (IPSEY)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.