Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Drops By 45.2%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen during the third quarter worth $74,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iSpecimen in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. iSpecimen has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

