Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Drops By 45.5%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JSCPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JSR in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get JSR alerts:

Shares of JSCPY stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.58. JSR has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.