Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Declines By 37.3%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

KELTF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 3,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

