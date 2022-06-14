Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Drops By 44.3%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,381,800 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 2,479,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.4 days.

OTCMKTS FINMF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Leonardo to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

