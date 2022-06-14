Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Drops By 54.4%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 733,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.
Shares of MAYNF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,270. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
