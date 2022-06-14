Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Expands By 57.0%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 289,712 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 152,721 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MFM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. 199,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

