Short Interest in MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Drops By 50.0%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MNBEY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. MinebeaMitsumi has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MinebeaMitsumi (MNBEY)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.