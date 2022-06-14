Short Interest in MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Drops By 50.0%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MNBEY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. MinebeaMitsumi has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

