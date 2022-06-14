Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Decreases By 43.4%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.6 days.

MALRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mineral Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

MALRF traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 771. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

