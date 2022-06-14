Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Drops By 38.8%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MAUTF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

