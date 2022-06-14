Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Decreases By 53.5%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MSD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $9.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
