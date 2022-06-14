Short Interest in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Grows By 116.2%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the May 15th total of 201,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NNVC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,492. The company has a market cap of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

