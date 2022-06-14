Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Decreases By 58.2%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the May 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NMEHF remained flat at $$25.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147. Nomura Real Estate has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $25.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91.
Nomura Real Estate Company Profile
