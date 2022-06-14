Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Expands By 55.8%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the May 15th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 177,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

