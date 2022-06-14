Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Grows By 92.1%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,612,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Nyxoah by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at $8,177,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,646,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

