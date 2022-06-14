Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Drops By 44.4%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 524,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,820. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

