Short Interest in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Decreases By 53.4%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Pine Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.92.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 40,787 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,016,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 594,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 184,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.