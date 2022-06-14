Short Interest in Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Declines By 43.8%

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PTOI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 17,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,443. Plastic2Oil has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Plastic2Oil (Get Rating)

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

