Short Interest in Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Rises By 77.7%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of RCKTF stock traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 3.33. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12 month low of 3.10 and a 12 month high of 7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 3.90.
About Rock Tech Lithium
