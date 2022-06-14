Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 43.2%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.2 days.

Shares of SHPMF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.