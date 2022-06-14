Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 43.2%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.2 days.
Shares of SHPMF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
