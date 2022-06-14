Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Rises By 69.2%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SLNHP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,897. Soluna has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $25.48.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%.
Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.
