Short Interest in The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Decreases By 52.3%

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RSTGF stock remained flat at $$0.85 on Tuesday. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

RSTGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.