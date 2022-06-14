Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Rises By 110.7%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS TOWTF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Tower One Wireless has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

