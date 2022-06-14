Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Drops By 45.3%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of XIN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 9,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,451. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
