SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $32.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,987.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.02 or 0.05466751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00208250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00569955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00536250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00065918 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004005 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

