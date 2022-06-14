Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $18.05 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($19.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €14.00 ($14.58) to €11.00 ($11.46) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

