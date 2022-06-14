Sight Sciences (SGHT) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) is one of 216 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sight Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -134.02% -51.67% -33.54% Sight Sciences Competitors -748.20% -65.14% -19.63%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sight Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sight Sciences Competitors 541 2953 7116 161 2.64

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.37%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 61.94%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sight Sciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $48.96 million -$62.96 million -2.64 Sight Sciences Competitors $1.15 billion $84.66 million -516.70

Sight Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

